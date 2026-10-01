Google announces Gemini 4 flagship AI model after months of delays

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 01:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 01:34 IST
Google announces Gemini 4 flagship AI model after months of delays

Alphabet's ​Google on Wednesday ‌announced a ​new top-shelf artificial intelligence model to anchor its ‌new Gemini 4 generation of models in a fresh bid to catch up to rivals ‌Anthropic and OpenAI in the AI race.

The ‌new "Argon" model is larger in size than Google's previous line of top-tier "Pro" models, a company ⁠spokesperson said. "It's ​our most ⁠performant model yet built for complex workloads, and we ⁠see it comparable to frontier models ​like (OpenAI's) Astra and (Anthropic's) Opus on key coding ⁠and cyber benchmarks," the spokesperson said.

Google said it ⁠was ​providing the model to select cybersecurity partners and was participating in the ⁠Trump administration's voluntary process for pre-release model access. It did ⁠not ⁠provide a timeline for the model's public release.

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