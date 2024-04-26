Left Menu

NW Complex Investiture: IAF Warriors Honored with Yudh Seva Medals

Indian Air Force Chief conferred 51 awards at the National War Memorial complex in Delhi. Three officers received the Yudh Seva Medal, seven received the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), 13 received the Vayu Sena Medal, and 28 received the Vishisht Seva Medal. This was the first time an investiture ceremony was held at the NWM complex, honoring the awardees' acts of courage and service.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 23:01 IST
Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Friday conferred the 'Yudh Seva Medal' to three air warriors of the force at a maiden investiture ceremony held at the National War Memorial complex here, officials said.

A total of 51 awards were given under three categories -- three Yudh Seva Medals, seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), 13 Vayu Sena Medals and 28 Vishisht Seva Medals, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

This is the ''first time'' that any service conducted its investiture ceremony at the National War Memorial (NWM) complex, it said in a statement.

The IAF's investiture ceremony in 2023 was held at the Air Force Auditorium in Delhi's Subroto Park.

The ceremony this year was held near the Param Yodha Sthal, which is part of the NWM complex surrounding the India Gate.

The ceremony began with the awardees paying homage to the fallen heroes of the country by laying a wreath at the Amar Chakra of the NWM, the statement said.

This was followed by the IAF chief conferring the Presidential awards.

The Yudh Seva Medal recipients are -- Gp Capt Sameer Sharma, Wg Cdr Vinit Vijay Marwadkar and Wg Cdr Anurag Saxena, the IAF said.

Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) is given for an act of ''exceptional courage''.

According to the official list of awardees shared by the IAF, three of them are retired air warriors.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari complimented each of the awardees for their gallant actions and distinguished service in the truest traditions of the IAF.

Along with guests of the awardees and senior air warriors of the IAF, the event was also witnessed by tourists and onlookers, making it truly a peoples' event, the statement said.

