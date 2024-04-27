Sri Chaitanya's Infinity Learn Celebrates Exceptional Success in JEE Main 2024**

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya – India's only Hybrid Learning platform delivering outcome-based learning at scale – today announced ground-breaking results in the JEE Main 2024. 300 of its enrolled learners have qualified for JEE Advanced 2024. Among those, 32 learners have attained scores placing them in the 99th percentile or higher, with 3 learners achieving ranks in Top 100 and 11 learners achieving ranks in Top 1000. Congratulating the achievers, Ms. Sushma Boppana, Co-founder of Infinity Learn and Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Group, said, "I am immensely proud of our learners' achievements in the JEE Main 2024. Their success highlights our unwavering commitment to excellence and the belief in the potential of every student. We congratulate each learner for their hard work and dedication and reiterate that we remain committed to providing them with the best resources and support to excel further in their academic journeys." Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, stated, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the top performers of JEE Main 2024. At Infinity Learn, we are dedicated to nurturing talent and fostering success via innovative teaching methodologies and personalized learning experiences, guided by our core principle, 'Baccha Seekha Ki Nahi'. Today, as we celebrate this remarkable accomplishment of students who have qualified for JEE Advanced and specially Anmol Raj who made us proud by achieving top rank in Patna city. We take immense pride in the fact that Infinity Learn, an outcome-based learning platform, continues to redefine the boundaries of academic excellence and achievement." The accomplishments of its learners in the JEE Main 2024 fill Infinity Learn with immense pride. As the sole Hybrid Learning platform in India delivering outcome-based education at scale, the company is deeply committed to guiding every student towards academic success. Backed by its dedication to quality resources and ongoing innovation, Infinity Learn strives to simplify and enhance the learning journey, ensuring education is accessible and impactful for all. About Infinity Learn Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya is India's only Hybrid Learning platform delivering outcome-based learning at scale. Serving a community of more than 7 million registered users, with 750K+ actively subscribing for premium content, our primary mission is to nurture and elevate every learner's potential. Our platform is rich with diverse study resources, including an extensive collection of questions and intuitive learning tools tailored to modern educational needs. At the heart of Infinity Learn lies a dual commitment: firstly, to our vast learner base, ensuring they always have access to quality content that propels their academic and personal growth, and secondly, to our dedicated team, whose continuous efforts and innovations lay the groundwork for our success. Our overarching vision is to simplify and amplify the learning experience, making education both accessible and affordable for all.

For more information, please visit infinitylearn.com.

