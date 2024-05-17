Left Menu

Long air raid alert lifted in Kharkiv after drone strikes, missile warning

There was no immediate word on casualties or damage.

(Recasts with lifting of alert) May 16 (Reuters) -

A protracted air raid alert in most of Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region was lifted early on Friday after officials reported Russian drone strikes and a missile warning in the city of Kharkiv. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said at least five drones had struck Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the city's Osnovyanskyi district had been hit, triggering a fire. There was no immediate word on casualties or damage.

Public broadcaster Suspilne said an air raid alert had been in effect for more than 16-1/2 hours in the city, the longest recorded since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in recent weeks.

Russian troops launched an incursion into the northern parts of Kharkiv region last week and fighting is raging around a string of villages near the Russian border. Suspilne said an air raid alert remained in effect in areas affected by that attack.

