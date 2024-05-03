Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Three College Students Perish in Boating Accident in Thane District

Deceased Tikesh Murgu 23, Suhas Kamble 20 and Yuvraj Huli 18 hailed from Ambernath and had entered the water for a swim, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three college students drowned in the Barvi river at Badlapur in the district, a fire brigade official said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday and the bodies have been fished out, said chief fire officer Bhagwat Sonawane of the Ambernath civic body. Deceased Tikesh Murgu (23), Suhas Kamble (20) and Yuvraj Huli (18) hailed from Ambernath and had entered the water for a swim, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

