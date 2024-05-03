Tragic Loss: Three College Students Perish in Boating Accident in Thane District

Three college students drowned in the Barvi river at Badlapur in the district, a fire brigade official said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday and the bodies have been fished out, said chief fire officer Bhagwat Sonawane of the Ambernath civic body. Deceased Tikesh Murgu (23), Suhas Kamble (20) and Yuvraj Huli (18) hailed from Ambernath and had entered the water for a swim, he said.

