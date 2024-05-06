Left Menu

Medical Aspirant and Sibling Arrested for Proxy Exam Scheme in NEET

Rajasthan Police arrested an MBBS student, Bhagirath Ram Vishnoi, and his brother for appearing in NEET-UG for his sibling. Vishnoi, a first-year student, used his edited Aadhaar card to take the exam in place of his brother, Gopala Ram. The principal reported the incident, leading to their arrest from the exam center. Police are investigating the matter, including how Vishnoi entered the exam with an edited Aadhaar card.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Police have arrested an MBBS student and his younger brother, a NEET aspirant, for allegedly appearing for the medical entrance exam in place of his sibling, officials said on Monday.

According to police, first-year MBBS student Bhagirath Ram Vishnoi at a government college appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) in place of his younger brother Gopala Ram in Barmer on Sunday.

The matter came to light when Anita Chaudhary, principal of Barmer’s Antri Devi Government Girls Higher Secondary School, informed police that in place of candidate Gopala Ram, another person was taking the exam as a proxy, Superintendent of Police (Barmer) Narendra Singh Meena said on Sunday. The brothers were arrested from the examination centre the same day, he said, adding that Vishnoi is a first-year MBBS student at SN Medical College in Jodhpur. The medical student told police that in order to take the exam in place of his younger brother, he edited his Aadhaar Card and put his own photo and went to take the exam.

The police are interrogating the brothers, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

