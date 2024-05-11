Small Town Girl from UP Makes History, Bags Prestigious Engineering Internship via Google Summer of Code

A tech prodigy in Baraut, Uttar Pradesh defies all norms with her passion for computers and programming. Mehak Jain, a first-year student at Newton School of Technology (NST) pursuing B.Tech in Computer Science & AI, has secured a staggering 1.25 lakhs internship at Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2024, the prestigious global program for aspiring student developers. Mehak, out of 43,984 applicants, has been selected as one of 1220 contributors from 73 countries for the prestigious GSoC list. Google Summer of Code (GSoC), now in its 20th year, is a global, online program that focuses on bringing new contributors into open-source software development. GSoC Contributors work with an open-source organization on a 12+ week programming project under the guidance of mentors. Congratulating Mehak, Siddharth Maheshwari, Co-Founder of Newton School of Technology, commented, ''Every computer science major dreams of landing an internship where they can work on a topic they're really interested in while also learning from some of the top mentors in the field. Lack of proper exposure, however, frequently tarnishes the dream. We express our deepest appreciation to GSoC for offering students such a remarkable platform. Mehak's selection is a testament to her determination, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence and a remarkable achievement especially for a first-year student. At the same time, we are proud that our curriculum prepares students for highly competitive programs. What sets Mehak apart is not only her tech skills but her drive to make a difference and we are confident this is just the beginning of her wonderful journey." Mehak's breakout moment arrived at GSoC with submission of her extraordinary project on interface elements. She will start her internship with NumFOCUS, one of the 195 participatory open-source mentoring organizations with GSoC, where Mehak will be working towards building a consistent and easy maintenance user interface for Jupyter Lab. As part of the contribution, Mehak will be supported by industry experts as her mentors and participate in coding and learning open-source development meant to further boost her technical domain skills. ''Being selected as a contributor for GSoc 2024 is nothing short of a dream come true.I dove into computers and coding early on but I really started falling in love with them once I joined NST. Their support in nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence has been instrumental in my journey. I am proud to represent NST and look forward to my internship with NumFOCUS which will give me an incredible opportunity to bond with the open-source community allowing me to interact and learn from industry leaders," said Mehak Jain, student of B.Tech in Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence at Newton School of Technology. As NST celebrates Mehak's success, it reaffirms its commitment to nurturing the next generation of tech leaders and innovators. The institution remains dedicated to providing students with world-class education, mentorship, and growth opportunities, empowering them to shape the future of technology and positively impact society. NST congratulates Mehak Jain on her remarkable achievement and looks forward to supporting her and other students as they continue to scale new heights in their academic and professional journeys. About Newton School of Technology Newton School of Technology is a revolutionary new educational institution that is changing the way people learn technology. Founded by Siddharth and Nishant, two young dreamers with a passion for technology, Newton School is committed to empowering the next generation of tech leaders and entrepreneurs. NST's unique approach to education combines industry interface, mentorship, and real-world insights to give students the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the tech industry. Students at NST have access to exclusive clubs, where they can collaborate with like-minded peers and challenge the norm. They also have the opportunity to participate in immersive programs to global tech hubs, which expands their horizons and nurtures a global mindset.

