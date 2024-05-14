Education Luminary Chandrakant Satija Receives Prestigious Global Excellence Award 2024

Chandrakant Satija, the Founder and CEO of Chandra Admission Consultants, wins the Global Excellence Award 2024 for being the "Most Trusted Admission Consultant in Vidarbha Region". Chandrakant Satija, a renowned educationist and the Founder and CEO of Chandra Admission Consultants was honored with the Global Excellence Award 2024 at a grand event held at Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai on May 12th. The award was presented to him by the famous Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. He was adjudged as the Most Trusted Admissions Consultant in Vidarbha Region. With over 21 years of experience in the education sector, Chandrakant has dedicated himself to providing quality education, career counseling and admission guidance to students because of which he has earned a lot of trust of parents in not only Vidarbha region but also adjoining cities of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. His firm, Chandra Admission Consultants helps students in securing admissions in prestigious institutions of India and abroad.

Chandra Admission Consultants specializes in admissions for various courses such as MBBS, BTech, MBA, BBA, and Law etc. in top colleges of both India and abroad. Chandrakant's hard work and dedication have earned him the trust and recognition of the people of Vidarbha and beyond.

If anyone is seeking admission guidance, they can contact Chandra Admission Consultants on 9822498244 / 8421875955. Chandrakant and his team are committed to assisting students in making informed decisions about their careers and securing admissions in top universities and colleges in India and abroad.

