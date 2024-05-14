Left Menu

Minister Nzimande committed to clean governance at Fort Hare University

The council decided to take time to consider the Minister's points before the next in-person meeting, scheduled to occur soon, as communicated by the department.

Pretoria | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:18 IST
Minister Nzimande committed to clean governance at Fort Hare University
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Minister of Higher Education and Training, Professor Blade Nzimande, has reaffirmed his dedication to fostering clean governance at the University of Fort Hare, following a pivotal meeting with the university's council.

The discussions, part of ongoing efforts by Nzimande to bolster stability and integrity within the university, took place last Friday and included a review of recent governance challenges and incidents, notably the arrest of key staff members, some of whom are part of the Vice Chancellor's team.

Contrary to reports of the meeting's collapse, the Department of Higher Education and Training clarified that, after a brief pause agreed upon by all participants, the meeting resumed effectively. During this session, Nzimande presented his concerns about recent events at the university, urging the council to deliberate and respond at a later date.

The council decided to take time to consider the Minister's points before the next in-person meeting, scheduled to occur soon, as communicated by the department.

Expressing satisfaction with the meeting's progress, Nzimande emphasized his ongoing commitment to collaborate with the University of Fort Hare's council and its major stakeholders. His goal is to uphold the institution's esteemed legacy through reinforced governance standards.    

  

