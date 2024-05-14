Left Menu

CUET-UG postponed for Delhi centres, new date to be announced

CUET-UG exam postponed in Delhi for May 15 due to unavoidable reasons. It will now be held on May 29 in Delhi, while exams in other cities and abroad will continue as scheduled. Revised admit cards will be issued for Delhi candidates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Testing Agency (NTA) said Tuesday the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG scheduled for May 15 stands postponed for centres across Delhi due to ''unavoidable reasons''.

The examination will now be held in Delhi on May 29 and revised admit cards will be issued for candidates, it said.

''It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only,'' the NTA said in a statement.

It further said that the examination scheduled for May 15 will be held in all other cities across the country, including in Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida, and abroad.

Further examinations scheduled for other dates (May 16, 17 and 18) at all centres, including those in Delhi, will be held as scheduled, the NTA added.

