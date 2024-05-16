Left Menu

Singaporean charged with money laundering

Singaporean police charged an Indian-origin director with money laundering after her firm's accounts laundered USD 443,800. Jessy Malhotra allegedly conspired with Patel Sachinkumar to set up a fraudulent firm, Future Traders, to receive proceeds from fraud victims. She faces charges of money laundering, conspiracy, and being part of a fraudulent firm. If convicted, Malhotra faces up to 10 years in prison and fines.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A 41-year-old Indian-origin director of a wholesale trading company was charged in a Singapore court on Thursday with three counts of money laundering after the firm's bank accounts were allegedly used to launder USD 443,800.

Jessy Kyra Malhotra was also charged with one count each of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat a bank and knowingly being part of a firm called Future Traders, which was allegedly set up for a fraudulent purpose, The Straits Times reported.

According to the report, three bank accounts of the company were allegedly used to launder nearly USD 443,800 (INR 3,70,56,656) from five fraud victims overseas.

Between December 2019 and February 2020, Malhotra allegedly made an arrangement with a 38-year-old man to set up a firm and open four corporate bank accounts here in exchange for monetary benefits, police said.

Court documents said that Malhotra committed most of the offences with one Indian origin Patel Sachinkumar Amrutlal, whose details are not disclosed.

From January to March 2020, she allegedly allowed Patel to access Future Traders' accounts in three banks to receive the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Malhotra is also accused of engaging in a conspiracy with Patel to cheat a fourth bank on or before Jan 9, 2020, according to the Singapore daily report.

She allegedly deceived the bank by stating that no other parties besides Future Traders would acquire rights to the bank account without prior written consent. It is not stated if she had given Patel access to the account.

The case has been adjourned to June 13.

If convicted of being part of a conspiracy to cheat a bank, Malhotra can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

For each count of dealing with the benefits of criminal activities, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to SGD 500,000 (USD 3,71,855).

