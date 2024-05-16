Two medicos suspended for allegedly ragging juniors

Two students of a medical college here were suspended on Thursday allegedly for ragging their juniors on the college premises, an official at the college said. The two were fourth year MBBS students and they had purportedly ragged first year students. This led to a clash between two groups of students and stones were allegedly pelted at the hostel warden's car parked in front of the hostel. Following the incidents, the college dean suspended two fourth-year MBBS students.

