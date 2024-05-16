'Keep on fighting your battles for democracy': Mamata congratulates Sibal

Left Menu

Updated: 17-05-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 23:42 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Congratulating senior advocate Kapil Sibal for being elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged him to keep fighting for democracy.

According to sources, Sibal emerged victorious by securing over 1,000 votes.

''Congratulations Kapil Sibal Ji for winning the Supreme Court Bar Association Presidency by a landslide margin! Your win with support from all of us in this important body in our legal world makes us proud. Keep on fighting your battles for democracy for all of us!'' Banerjee said in a post on X.

