Punjab LS Polls: 26 Trailblazing Women Among 328 Candidates

As many as 328 candidates are left in the fray for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said on Friday.

There were 253 candidates in 2014 elections and 278 in 2019 polls.

On the last day for the withdrawal of nominations, 25 candidates took back their papers, he said.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

After scrutiny and withdrawal of papers, the total number of candidates left in the contest is 328, including 26 women candidates.

The Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat has the maximum number of candidates, with 43 including two women in the fray, he said while Fatehgarh Sahib seat has the lowest number of 14 candidates with a single woman nominee.

The Khadoor Sahib and Ferozepur seats have 27 and 29 candidates respectively with no woman in the fray. There are 26 candidates in the fray from Gurdaspur, comprising three women.

Similarly, Amritsar has 30 candidates contesting for the seat, including four women. In Faridkot, there are 28 candidates including two women nominees.

Jalandhar has 20 candidates including three women while Hoshiarpur has 16 candidates comprising two women. The Anandpur Sahib seat has a total of 28 candidates, with two women.

Bathinda has 18 candidates including three women and Sangrur has 23 nominees, including a woman. Twenty-six candidates, including three women, are in the fray from Patiala.

Among prominent candidates, BJP nominee and four-time MP Preneet Kaur is fighting from the Patiala parliamentary constituency while three-time MP and SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal and BJP's Parampal Kaur Sidhu are trying her luck from the Bathinda seat.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and BJP nominee Ravneet Singh Bittu are candidates from Ludhiana while former MP and Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi is contesting from Patiala seat.

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, is fighting from Khadoor Sahib while former diplomat and BJP nominee Taranjit Singh Sandhu is contesting from Amritsar.

AAP's Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Congress candidate Sukhpal Khaira are contesting from Sangrur while AAP and BJP candidates Karamjit Singh Anmol and Hans Raj Hans are in the fray from Faridkot seat respectively.

Congress candidates Gurjit Singh Aujla and Amar Singh are fighting from Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib seats respectively while Anita Som Parkash is contesting from Hoshiarpur.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann is contesting from Sangrur seat.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi and BJP candidate Sushil Rinku are in the fray from Jalandhar.

The Punjab CEO urged all political parties and candidates to follow the model code of conduct for peaceful and fair elections.

He requested avoiding unverified allegations and distortions when criticizing others. He prohibited the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am without prior written permission and asked for compliance with local traffic regulations.

Political workers must display badges or identity cards and vehicle restrictions during the campaign and on polling day must be obeyed, he said.

He asked to maintain election purity and transparency and political parties should avoid cash transactions and refrain from carrying large amounts of cash.

Disturbances at meetings and processions of other parties are forbidden, he said, adding that campaign materials must not be displayed near polling booths.

Sibin C said that demonstrations or picketing outside private residences are prohibited.

Police assistance should be sought to manage disruptions at political meetings, he added.

