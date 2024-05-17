Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Lioness at Etawah Safari Loses Four Cubs

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:36 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Lioness at Etawah Safari Loses Four Cubs
Representative Images Image Credit: Flickr
A lioness at Etawah Lion Safari here delivered four stillborn cubs, officials said on Friday.

''Rupa, a five-year-old lioness, delivered four stillborn cubs at the breeding centre during the wee hours of Friday,'' Deputy Director of the Safari, Anil Kumar Patel, said.

''The matter is under investigation. The carcasses of the cubs will be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for further examination,'' Patel said.

According to the officials, this was the lioness's second delivery. During her previous delivery, Rupa gave birth to two cubs -- one was stillborn, while the other survived.

