Left Menu

Trans Rights Champion Unveils Key Issues: Education, Employment, Equality

She also blamed the police for not registering their complaints against high handedness.Thakur, who earlier worked at an NGO in Delhi, advocates for lessons on transgenders in educational curriculum on the lines of countries like Canada, which provides for the right to an educational environment free from discrimination and harassment and use of bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.The eunuch culture of extorting money by threatening or cursing should be stopped, she said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-05-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 11:03 IST
Trans Rights Champion Unveils Key Issues: Education, Employment, Equality
  • Country:
  • India

Abuse by students and reluctance on the part of teachers to take action compelled her to drop out of school after class IX, says Maya Thakur, the transgender icon of Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission.

Hailing from the Kothi village in Kunihar area of the Solan district under Shimla parliamentary constituency, Thakur said that the situation had become so grim that villagers started pressurising her family to ''throw her out''.

She was perhaps the only transgender among 35 belonging to the third gender in the state, who gathered the courage to speak up.

''When I used to tell my family members about the mal-treatment and discrimination in the school to an extent that I was not allowed to use the toilet, they thought I was making excuses to skip the school. Given a chance, I would like to resume my education,'' she said lamenting that she faced discrimination at ''every step in life''.

''Education, jobs and ending discrimination against transgenders are our main issues. There are transgenders who wish to study, become teachers, lawyers, join the police and excel in other spheres of life but when we apply for jobs, the response is 'will tell you if there is any scheme for you'.

''I was born as a male but identified myself as a woman. My identity is that of a transgender woman, we are unisex and not eunuchs'', she told PTI, adding that they are not accepted in society as people consider them eunuchs and maintain distance.

The situation is still better in south India as compared to the north, and there is a need to spread awareness for social acceptability for transgenders, who have the right to live a life of their choice, she said. She also blamed the police for not registering their complaints against high handedness.

Thakur, who earlier worked at an NGO in Delhi, advocates for lessons on transgenders in educational curriculum on the lines of countries like Canada, which provides for the right to an educational environment free from discrimination and harassment and use of bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

The eunuch culture of extorting money by threatening or cursing should be stopped, she said. Besides, the practice of eunuchs taking away transgenders or harassing them, and people indulging in such acts should attract legal action, she insisted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024