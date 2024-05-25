Arvind Panagariya casts vote for first time

Left Menu

Sixteenth Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya on Saturday cast his first vote in the national capital. Panagariya, at 71, had on Friday said he was excited to cast his first-ever vote. He was appointed the chairman of the 16th Finance Commission on December 31 last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 21:24 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sixteenth Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya on Saturday cast his first vote in the national capital. ''Most likely, I have the distinction of being the oldest first-time voter at my polling booth. Real proud of it!!,'' Panagariya said in a post on X. Panagariya, at 71, had on Friday said he was excited to cast his first-ever vote. Panagariya is a Professor of Economics and the Jagdish Bhagwati Professor of Indian Political Economy at Columbia University. He was appointed the chairman of the 16th Finance Commission on December 31 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

