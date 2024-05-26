Veranda Learning Solutions partners with Karnataka govt to upskill govt college students

Veranda Learning Solutions has partnered with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation to launch upskilling programmes in the neighbouring state, the city-based company said.

Veranda Learning Solutions, listed in the stock exchanges, was launched by Chennai-based Kalpathi AGS Group in 2018.

The partnership with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation is aimed at assisting the implementation of a wealth management course which is part of the 'Kalike Jothege Kaushalya' project, an initiative by the Government of Karnataka to provide skill development and offer career guidance to students of government-run colleges, a press release said on Sunday.

The project will be launched in government-run colleges as a pilot programme in Raichur and Gulbarga districts.

''As promoters of Veranda, we are committed to providing comprehensive educational solutions. Our collaboration with KSDC is a key step in expanding our geographical footprint and continuing to deliver high-quality skill development programmes across India,'' Veranda Chairman and Executive Director Suresh Kalpathi said.

In 2022, Veranda Learning Solutions had a similar partnership with Tamil Nadu Skill Development corporation and trained over 20,000 students in upskilling courses on cloud computing and big data analytics.

