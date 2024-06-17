Gruner Renewable Energy to Launch Asia's Largest Compressed Biogas Plant in Gujarat

In a significant move towards sustainable energy, Gruner Renewable Energy announced on Monday their plans to set up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant in Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 220 crore.

The upcoming plant in Navsari is anticipated to generate 44 tonnes of biogas per day, utilizing cost-effective feedstocks such as paddy, pressmud, canetrash, and municipal solid waste (MSW). This marks an annual yield of over 16,000 tonnes of biogas, as per their official statement.

'Gruner Renewable Energy, in collaboration with a leading business conglomerate, is setting up Asia's largest compressed biogas plant in Navsari, Gujarat. The project's estimated cost is approximately Rs 220 crore,' the company confirmed.

Gruner Renewable Energy Founder and CEO Utkarsh Gupta emphasized the importance of such initiatives in reducing India's dependence on fossil fuels. He stated that the establishment of the CBG plant will be pivotal in significantly lowering the nation's crude oil import expenses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)