Delhi University holds skill development training for underprivileged children

Delhi University's Centre for Child and Adolescent Wellbeing (CCAW), Department of Social Work took the initiative to provide equal opportunity for underprivileged children for skill development through summer workshops. This summer workshop was organised from June 6 to 13 for underprivileged children from nearby slums and open communities.

Director CCAW Shashi Rani Dev, Associate Professor Department of Social Work took this initiative under the department field extension project CCAW. This workshop was organised to utilise school summer vacation time for skill building and knowledge by providing equal opportunity for underprivileged children having poor social and economic backgrounds.

Dev expressed that being a social worker working with children is an important area to focus on, children are the future of the country and they have equal rights for participation and overall development regardless of their socioeconomic background. With this sentiment and vision, the CCAW summer workshop was successfully organised and the closing ceremony was held at the Department of Social Work on 13th June 2024, Balram Pani, Dean of Colleges, University of Delhi was the Chief Guest at the event. Neera Agnimitra extended a welcome note to the Chief Guest and other dignitaries.

The Dean of Colleges Balram Pani, University of Delhi motivated children to hold good value systems and to be good citizens of the country. He also witnessed the children's potential through their performances and artwork displayed at this event. He interacted with children and parents to know their responses about the workshop and learned skills. He also appreciated Dr. Shashi Rani Dev's efforts and commitment to the social cause.

At the end of this unique workshop, children were felicitated with certificates of participation by the Acting Head of the Department of Social Work Prof. Neena Pandey and other faculty members. In the end, Prof Pamela Singla extended a vote of thanks to the chief guest, children, faculty and other stakeholders present at the event. The children learned different skills in this summer workshop through various activity-based sessions. The self-defence training session was organised with the help of Delhi Police staff Shakti Singh. Other interesting sessions on arts and crafts, value education, gender sensitization, safety and protection, career counselling, healthy food and hygiene are also organised for these children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)