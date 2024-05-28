Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Push for High-Quality Jobs Amid Economic Challenges

President Xi Jinping underscores the importance of securing high-quality and sufficient jobs for college graduates and migrant workers in China. He emphasizes employment as a priority for young people amid economic uncertainties. Despite a shaky recovery, efforts to stabilize income and prevent a return to poverty are highlighted.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 16:13 IST
China's President Xi Jinping called on Monday for efforts to promote high-quality and sufficient jobs for college graduates and migrant workers, while presiding over a Politburo group study session, state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Xi's comments come amid a shaky recovery in the world's second-biggest economy as a severe property crisis, local government debt risks and rising geopolitical uncertainties weigh on people's job security, income growth and spending. "(We should) insist that employment of young people including college graduates is a top priority," the Xinhua report quoted Xi as saying at a group study session of the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party.

The Xinhua report didn't give details on job promotion support measures or plans. The survey-based jobless rate for 16-24 year-olds, excluding college students, was 14.7% in April, down from 15.3% in March, official data showed last week.

China's statistics bureau revised its methodology by removing college students from the survey pool after youth jobless rate surged to around 20% last year. Xi also said the government should take steps to promote the employment of migrant workers, guide them to return to their hometowns and for people to start businesses in the countryside.

He called for stabilising the income of people who had been lifted out of poverty and preventing large-scale return to poverty due to unemployment, Xinhua said. Companies and industries with strong job creation capabilities will be supported, the report said.

China created 4.36 million new urban jobs in the first four months, human resources ministry data showed, 36% of its annual job creation target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

