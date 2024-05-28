Left Menu

Rajasthan Board Officer Suspended for Shorts and Misbehavior

A Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education section officer, Rakesh Kumar Tekchandani, was suspended for indiscipline after wearing shorts to the office and misbehaving with staff. Despite the intense heat wave, no specific reason was provided for his attire. Police arrested him for disturbing peace after creating a nuisance.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:31 IST
A section officer of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education was suspended for indiscipline after he wore shorts to the office and allegedly misbehaved with the staff when some of them objected to his attire.

Secretary of the Board Kailash Chandra Sharma said that Rakesh Kumar Tekchandani, section officer in the academics branch, reached the office on Monday wearing a T-shirt and shorts and ''started creating nuisance''. When other employees objected, he misbehaved with them.

Taking disciplinary action, he was suspended.

''Today, he came to the office and created a nuisance. He entered the chamber of Director (Academic) Rakesh Swami and questioned why he was suspended.

''Police were informed and he was arrested for disturbing peace,'' Sharma said.

While Rajasthan has been reeling from an intense heat wave with temperatures hovering around 48-50 degrees Celsius, Sharma said that Tekchandani did not give any specific reason for coming to the office in shorts on Monday. He was wearing shirt and trousers when he came to the office on Tuesday.

Sharma said that disciplinary action has been initiated against Tekchandani in the past also.

