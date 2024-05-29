Militants Burn Girls' School in North Waziristan
In Dera Ismail Khan, militants set fire to a girls' school in North Waziristan, destroying property but causing no injuries. This is part of a series of attacks against girls' education in the area, suspected to be carried out by Islamic militants who oppose women's education.
A group of militants used kerosine to set fire to a girls' school in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold, destroying furniture, computers and books, police said Wednesday, in the latest in a surge in such attacks.
No one was hurt in the overnight attack in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police official Rehmat Ullah said. Two other girls' schools in the region were bombed earlier this month.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but authorities suspect Islamic militants, who targeted girls' schools years ago, saying that women should not be educated.
North Waziristan is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, who are also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. It is a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2021. The Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban.
