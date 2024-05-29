New Delhi Schools Achieve Exceptional Academic Results, Pioneering Holistic Education

The overall pass percentage in NDMC and Navyug schools is 98.61 per cent for class 10 students and 98.68 per cent for class 12 students, New Delhi Municipal Council vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said on Wednesday. Upadhyay said the this year's academic results have been exceptional and added that it showed quality of education in NDMC schools. ''The overall pass percentage for class 10 students in NDMC and Navyug Schools is 98.61 per cent, while for class 12 students, it is 98.68 per cent. These results underscore the council's dedication to providing high-quality education with equitable opportunities for students from both Atal Adarsh and Navyug Schools,'' Upadhyay was quoted as saying in a statement. He emphasised the NDMC's commitment to maintaining the student-to-teacher ratio in all schools as per the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines. This year, 28,022 students are enrolled with a target to reach 31,000 (from 8 per cent to 10 per cent) by the end of the year, it said. Special campaigns are being conducted to increase the enrolment of girl students, the statement said. The statement further stated that currently, there are 1,027 teachers employed against a total vacancies of 1,320. It said 533 CCTV cameras have been installed across 45 schools. A total of 811 pre-loaded tablets have been distributed to class 10 and 12 students in four schools, with an additional 6,181 tablets in the procurement process, it added. Computer labs in 29 secondary and senior secondary schools is in the process of being upgraded. A total of 433 smart classrooms for classes 6 to 12 are operational, with an additional 346 smart classrooms at the primary level in the tendering process, it said. Upadhyay said NDMC is also committed to the holistic development of students through various extracurricular activities. A total of 525 students are receiving coaching in 10 different sports, with 24 part-time sports coaches employed for it, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)