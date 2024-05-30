Career Leap Programme: Bridging Academia and Hospitality Industry

India and across the globe is witnessing rapid transformation driven by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and global economic shifts.

Today, the sector has adapted to the increased demand for unique and personalised experiences, the emergence of eco-friendly and wellness tourism, and the impact of global events on travel patterns. Fuelled by these transformations, India's hospitality sector is poised to touch $475.37 billion by 2029 from $ 247.31 billion estimated in 2024, according to Mordor Intelligence.

Another significant trend driving the sector is the unique blend of academic and industry learning for hospitality aspirants to become industry-ready from day one of graduation. In this regard, the Career Leap Programme, an initiative by the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) and Marriott Hotels provides a significant opportunity for working graduates to thrive in the promising hospitality sector.

This innovative programme will offer 50 percent scholarship to all chosen 36 students, along with assured job offers and a career trajectory for the next three years.

''There are students who have pursued traditional academic paths such as humanities, applied sciences, or commerce but aspire to enter the hospitality sector. The Career Leap Programme caters to individuals like them. It is designed for those with at least one year of work experience, offering an accelerated pathway for them to transition into the dynamic hospitality industry,'' says Mr Kunal Vasudeva, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Indian School of Hospitality.

''After completing the Career Leap programme, graduates can look forward to starting their journey at Marriott at the assistant manager level. Within 12-18 months, they can progress to managerial roles in sales and revenue management and take on positions as junior sous and sous chefs at various Marriott properties,'' states Mr. Vasudeva.

Another distinctive feature of the programme is a fixed stipend, which will be offered to students at both ISH and Marriott.

''Students enrolled in the career leap programme will undergo a six-month course at ISH and another six-month course at Marriott. The upcoming batch is scheduled to commence in August. Participants will receive a monthly stipend of INR 10,000 at ISH, and a stipend of INR 25,000 during their six-month tenure at Marriott,'' adds Mr Vasudeva.

According to ISH, the programme combines academic and industry learning to prepare graduates for immediate integration into the hospitality sector. The curriculum is designed to provide students with a well-rounded education, incorporating both academic and contextual frameworks through workshops, case studies, and other interactive learning methods.

These educational initiatives play a vital role in equipping the workforce with the necessary skills to meet the emerging demands of the ever-evolving hospitality industry. As the sector continues to expand, programmes like these will bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering the next generation of hospitality professionals.

