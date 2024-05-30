Cyber Sainik: Empowering Indian Students with Cybersecurity Skills

American IT company Kyndryl on Thursday said it has joined hands with Nasscom's industry body, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), to provide free cybersecurity training to 25,000 Indian students over the next three years.

The first batch of the Cyber Sainik programme starts from July.

''The Cyber Sainik programme is designed as a first line of defence to protect students from cyber threats such as cyberbullying and online exploitation. The programme will train students from grades 6 to 12 to report issues and offer them skills, tools and techniques to thwart bad actors on digital, online and social media channels,'' a company statement said.

Upon course completion, students will receive a joint certification from Kyndryl and DSCI, it added.

''Today, kids and teenagers are exposed to the digital world at an early age as it has become a part of their education and lifestyle. However, navigating the online space securely is imperative. With Cyber Sainik, I am confident that it will help students get the necessary knowledge and confidence to remain cyber safe," said Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)