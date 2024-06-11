Shocking Ragging Incident Leads to Expulsion of Senior Medical Students in Himachal Pradesh

In a disturbing turn of events, MBBS students at a government college in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district faced severe ragging at the hands of their seniors. According to a statement released by Tanda Medical College (TMC) on Tuesday, the incident occurred on the evening of June 5.

Senior students allegedly summoned their juniors to room number 108 of the boys' hostel and proceeded to abuse and physically assault them. The traumatised junior students subsequently lodged a complaint with the National Medical Commission.

An investigation by the college's anti-ragging committee revealed that four senior trainee doctors—Arun Sood, Siddhant Yadav, Ragvendra Bhardwaj, and Bhavani Shankar—were guilty of the allegations. Based on the preliminary report, the college management has expelled two of the senior trainees for one year and fined them Rs 1 lakh each, while the other two have been expelled for six months and fined Rs 50,000 each. The fines are to be paid within seven days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)