Shocking Ragging Incident Leads to Expulsion of Senior Medical Students in Himachal Pradesh

Several MBBS students at Himachal Pradesh's Tanda Medical College were allegedly ragged and beaten by their seniors. Following a complaint and investigation, four senior students were expelled and fined for their actions.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:32 IST
In a disturbing turn of events, MBBS students at a government college in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district faced severe ragging at the hands of their seniors. According to a statement released by Tanda Medical College (TMC) on Tuesday, the incident occurred on the evening of June 5.

Senior students allegedly summoned their juniors to room number 108 of the boys' hostel and proceeded to abuse and physically assault them. The traumatised junior students subsequently lodged a complaint with the National Medical Commission.

An investigation by the college's anti-ragging committee revealed that four senior trainee doctors—Arun Sood, Siddhant Yadav, Ragvendra Bhardwaj, and Bhavani Shankar—were guilty of the allegations. Based on the preliminary report, the college management has expelled two of the senior trainees for one year and fined them Rs 1 lakh each, while the other two have been expelled for six months and fined Rs 50,000 each. The fines are to be paid within seven days.

