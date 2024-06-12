Left Menu

Assam Unveils 'Nijut Moina' Scheme to Support Girl Students and Combat Child Marriages

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the 'Nijut Moina' scheme to provide monthly stipends to girl students from class 11 to post-graduation over the next five years. The scheme aims to delay marriages and enhance financial independence among girls, thus preventing child marriages.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:45 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step aimed at curbing child marriages and empowering young women, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launch of the 'Nijut Moina' scheme. This program will offer monthly stipends to all girl students from class 11 to post-graduation over the next five years.

During a press conference, Sarma disclosed that the initiative, approved by the cabinet, will require an estimated Rs 1,500 crore over its tenure. The Chief Minister emphasized that married girls would not be eligible for the benefits, with an exception for those enrolled in postgraduate courses.

'Our primary objective is to enhance the financial independence of young women and ensure they can pursue their education without the burden of early marriage,' Sarma said. 'By financially supporting girls through higher education, we aim to increase their gross enrollment ratio and significantly reduce child marriages in Assam.'

