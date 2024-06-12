Assam Unveils 'Nijut Moina' Scheme to Support Girl Students and Combat Child Marriages
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the 'Nijut Moina' scheme to provide monthly stipends to girl students from class 11 to post-graduation over the next five years. The scheme aims to delay marriages and enhance financial independence among girls, thus preventing child marriages.
- Country:
- India
In a significant step aimed at curbing child marriages and empowering young women, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launch of the 'Nijut Moina' scheme. This program will offer monthly stipends to all girl students from class 11 to post-graduation over the next five years.
During a press conference, Sarma disclosed that the initiative, approved by the cabinet, will require an estimated Rs 1,500 crore over its tenure. The Chief Minister emphasized that married girls would not be eligible for the benefits, with an exception for those enrolled in postgraduate courses.
'Our primary objective is to enhance the financial independence of young women and ensure they can pursue their education without the burden of early marriage,' Sarma said. 'By financially supporting girls through higher education, we aim to increase their gross enrollment ratio and significantly reduce child marriages in Assam.'
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AfDB and UN Women Join Hands to Drive Women's Economic Empowerment in Africa
Illegal Appointments Scandal Unfolds in Arunachal Pradesh's Education Department
Innovative Solutions for Educational Disparities: Crack Academy's Approach to Reaching Rural Areas
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth