Union Education Minister Denies NEET-UG Paper Leak Allegations

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed claims of a paper leak in the NEET-UG medical entrance examination on Thursday, asserting there is no evidence to support such allegations.

Pradhan emphasized that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is a highly credible institution. 'There is no evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG. The allegations of corruption in NTA are unfounded,' he told reporters.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing the matter, and the education minister assured that they will comply with any decisions made by the court. 'We will ensure no student is at a disadvantage,' he added.

On Thursday, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the decision to grant grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates for MBBS, BDS, and other courses has been rescinded. These candidates will have the option to retake the exam on June 23.

For those who choose not to retake the exam, their original scores, minus the grace marks, will be used for determining their results.

