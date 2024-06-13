BRS Hits Out at Congress for Withdrawing Textbooks Over KCR Photo

The opposition BRS in Telangana has sharply criticized the Congress government for allegedly withdrawing textbooks intended for government school students because they featured a photograph of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). This sparked a heated political debate.

A senior education department official clarified that a specific textbook was not distributed due to pending rectifications but did not provide further details. The controversy intensified as BRS MLA and former education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy questioned the justification behind the move.

Citing examples from other states, Reddy highlighted that Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin distributed materials featuring former CM Jayalalithaa's image, and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu allowed kits with his predecessor Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's image, emphasizing the waste of public money caused by such actions. Reddy urged the Congress government to focus on governance rather than removing references to KCR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)