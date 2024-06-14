ACET Migration Launches Awareness Drive in Kerala to Combat Migration Scams

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 14: ACET Migration Services Australia, one of South India's leading migration consultants authorized by the Australian government, has launched a crucial awareness campaign in Kerala. The initiative aims to educate aspiring migrants about the prevalent scams and pitfalls in the migration journey, ensuring their dreams of a global career materialize without falling prey to fraud.

Initiating with Ignite Potential Incorporated, an NGO founded in 2018, Sulal Mathai and Mathews David started by voluntarily aiding new migrants in Australia. Observing the lack of initial support for migrants, they established Ignite to provide essential services such as professional job assistance, qualification guidance, and cultural adaptation support.

Over the years, Ignite Potential has expanded its programs to cover settlement, employment, training, and social enterprise opportunities for migrants. Funded by both State/Territory and Australian governments, these programs remain free-of-cost for all participants.

Mathews, who studied Migration Law and earned his MARA consultant registration, emphasized the importance of this campaign. 'ACET is launching an awareness campaign, called 'Australian migration – Myths and Facts', which aims to debunk common misconceptions about international migration and help people avoid scams,' he said.

Australia is a top migration destination, with Indians leading post-pandemic migration. However, Sulal Mathai warns of the deceptive practices by some consultancies exploiting this demand. ACET aims to counter this by introducing a career aptitude test for international students to help them identify future career opportunities and avoid misinformation.

With plans to work closely with educational institutions and aid over half a million students in Kerala within the next five years, ACET is dedicated to offering the amplified guidance needed for a strong future.

Operating across multiple continents, including four offices in Australia and locations in Dubai, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, ACET intends to provide comprehensive support for aspiring migrants.

For more details, contact Mob:7592992991

