Igniting Industry Transformation: B.Tech in Automation and Robotics

New Delhi—Parul University has inaugurated admissions for its forward-thinking B.Tech in Automation and Robotics program. This degree offers an integrative curriculum merging theoretical and practical learning to empower students with advanced skills necessary in the briskly evolving robotics sector. Prospective students can enroll through the official registration link.

Dr. Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University, expressed, "Our B.Tech program in Automation and Robotics reflects our commitment to technological education and innovation. Given the fast-evolving robotics landscape, our program equips students with essential skills and state-of-the-art knowledge to succeed. Through rigorous academic and practical training, we prepare students to lead and transform the field of robotics."

Spanning four years, the program combines theory with practical experience to prepare students for sustainable transportation challenges. With UGC approval, the courses maintain high educational standards, led by faculty from prestigious institutions such as IITs and NITs. Advanced labs and research centers offer immersive learning experiences.

Graduates can embark on careers as Robotic Scientists, Engineers, Technicians, and Systems Designers, applying scientific methods and robotics fundamentals to innovate and sustain the robotics industry. This program nurtures competency and creativity, setting the stage for significant contributions to automation and robotics.

Parul University's career support is unparalleled, evidenced by a record-high salary package of 37.98 LPA. The university's strong recruitment network, including top firms like Deloitte, TCS, and Aditya Birla, ensures ample job opportunities. Over 2,500 students have secured prestigious roles, showcasing the university's dedication to student success.

