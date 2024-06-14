NCPCR Demands Transfer of Hindu Children from Madrasas to Ordinary Schools

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has urged the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to relocate Hindu children studying in madrasas to regular schools, citing non-compliance with the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

According to Kanoongo, 9,417 Hindu children are currently enrolled in 1,755 registered madrasas lacking the mandated infrastructure under the RTE Act. He emphasized that Muslim children in unregistered madrasas should also shift to ordinary schools.

Kanoongo criticized the educational standards of these madrasas, noting that many teachers lack the requisite B.Ed. degrees and Teacher Eligibility Test qualifications. He also raised concerns about safety and security measures and called for immediate government action to uphold children's rights to education.

