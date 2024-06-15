Bengal education minister demands central probe into NEET-UG 'irregularities'

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu Saturday demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 by central agencies.

Basu said that the Centre never wastes time in expediting a probe into alleged irregularities in teachers' recruitment tests in West Bengal.

''But it is silent on probing into the irregularities in NEET-UG, which affected the future careers of lakhs of aspiring doctors across the country. I fail to comprehend why no ED or CBI probe has been initiated so far into the NEET-UG irregularities. Isn't it the Centre's failure?'' he said.

The state education minister asserted that there had not been such cases when the medical entrance test was in the domain of the state under the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination board.

Taking a dig at the media, he said, ''While we have seen so many talk shows and panel discussions over alleged corruption in teaching recruitments (in the state).

''Why the silence now? Isn't the future of lakhs of MBBS aspirants important for the country, for the state?'' he asked.

There had been so many investigations, so many arrests in connection with the teaching job recruitment, he said.

''We want punishment for the guilty and justice for thousands of teachers. But the issue of irregularities in an all-India medical entrance test should not be overlooked, brushed under the carpet. It involves the future of lakhs of candidates. Our future medical practitioners,'' he added on the sidelines of an education fair, organised by some private colleges.

The NEET conducting agency NTA said in a statement earlier that many candidates received grace marks due to timing issues, which accounted for the unusually high scores.

The agency also attributed higher cut-off marks to an increased number of test-takers, dismissing all allegations of foul play.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier rejected allegations of a paper leak in the NEET-UG examination, saying there is no evidence of it.

Earlier in the day, Basu attended the inauguration of Education Interface 2024 which was organised by a forum of private higher educational institutes at the state-owned Netaji Indoor Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)