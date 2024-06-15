Left Menu

Two teen boys drown in water-filled pit in Palghar's Vasai area

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:53 IST
Two teenaged boys drowned in a water filled pit in Vasai in Palghar district on Saturday, a civic official said.

The incident took place in Fatherwadi when a group of five children entered the pit to swim, the official said.

''Two of them, identified as Amit Sharma and Abhishek Sharma, aged 13 and 14, drowned and their bodies were fished out. However, the remaining three boys are missing. We don't know if they drowned or ran away from the spot,'' he said.

Valiv police have registered a case of accidental death, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

