NCERT Director Defends Curriculum Tweaks Amid Controversy

Rejecting accusations of saffronisation, NCERT's director, Dinesh Prasad Saklani, defended modifications in school textbooks, stating references to Gujarat riots and Babri masjid demolition were adjusted to avoid creating 'violent and depressed citizens.'

In an interaction with PTI editors, Saklani emphasized that these changes are part of the annual textbook revision process. 'Why should we teach about riots in school textbooks?' he questioned, asserting that the aim is to foster positive, not violent, citizens. He dismissed criticism, explaining that students can learn about such events when they are older.

The revised textbooks have drawn criticism, particularly for omitting details of the Babri masjid and Gujarat riots. Instead, the focus is on the Supreme Court judgment on the Ram temple. Saklani stressed the purpose is not to incite hatred or violence but to provide relevant updates and reduce students' burden, especially post-COVID-19.

Saklani also pointed out double standards in criticism, noting the absence of hue and cry over the exclusion of the 1984 riots from textbooks. He maintained that the curriculum revisions align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and emphasized that the changes are evidence-based and involve subject experts.

