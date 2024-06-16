Left Menu

NCERT Director Defends Curriculum Tweaks Amid Controversy

NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani justifies modifications in school textbooks, refuting accusations of saffronisation. He argues adjustments are part of annual updates meant to foster positive citizens and reduce students' emotional burden. Controversial deletions include references to the Gujarat riots and Babri Masjid demolition, focusing instead on Supreme Court verdicts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:53 IST
NCERT Director Defends Curriculum Tweaks Amid Controversy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Rejecting accusations of saffronisation, NCERT's director, Dinesh Prasad Saklani, defended modifications in school textbooks, stating references to Gujarat riots and Babri masjid demolition were adjusted to avoid creating 'violent and depressed citizens.'

In an interaction with PTI editors, Saklani emphasized that these changes are part of the annual textbook revision process. 'Why should we teach about riots in school textbooks?' he questioned, asserting that the aim is to foster positive, not violent, citizens. He dismissed criticism, explaining that students can learn about such events when they are older.

The revised textbooks have drawn criticism, particularly for omitting details of the Babri masjid and Gujarat riots. Instead, the focus is on the Supreme Court judgment on the Ram temple. Saklani stressed the purpose is not to incite hatred or violence but to provide relevant updates and reduce students' burden, especially post-COVID-19.

Saklani also pointed out double standards in criticism, noting the absence of hue and cry over the exclusion of the 1984 riots from textbooks. He maintained that the curriculum revisions align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and emphasized that the changes are evidence-based and involve subject experts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024