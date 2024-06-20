Congress Slams Modi Over Education System Failures Amid UGC-NET Cancellation

The Congress party has launched a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the abrupt cancellation of the UGC-NET exam. The opposition accused the Modi government of perpetuating a cycle of 'grand tamasha' through initiatives like 'Pareeksha pe Charcha' while being incapable of preventing exam leaks and frauds.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the efficiency of the Modi administration, pointing to significant flaws in the nation's education and recruitment system. According to him, widespread paper leaks and fraud have plagued exams like NEET, UGC-NET, and CUET, casting a shadow over Modi's much-hyped National Recruitment Agency (NRA), which he claims has remained defunct since its grand announcement in 2020.

Kharge also raised concerns over the alleged 30 lakh unfilled government positions, accusing the Modi government of systematically undermining reservation rights for marginalized communities. He criticized the government's expenditure priorities, illustrating a sharp contrast between the rising costs of 'Pariksha pe Charcha' and the persistent issues in exam administration.

