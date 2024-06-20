Left Menu

Congress Slams Modi Over Education System Failures Amid UGC-NET Cancellation

Congress criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, highlighting recurrent exam frauds and questioning his government's competence. The opposition accuses Modi of failing to deliver on promises about educational and recruitment reforms, citing multiple irregularities and systemic issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:24 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The Congress party has launched a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the abrupt cancellation of the UGC-NET exam. The opposition accused the Modi government of perpetuating a cycle of 'grand tamasha' through initiatives like 'Pareeksha pe Charcha' while being incapable of preventing exam leaks and frauds.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the efficiency of the Modi administration, pointing to significant flaws in the nation's education and recruitment system. According to him, widespread paper leaks and fraud have plagued exams like NEET, UGC-NET, and CUET, casting a shadow over Modi's much-hyped National Recruitment Agency (NRA), which he claims has remained defunct since its grand announcement in 2020.

Kharge also raised concerns over the alleged 30 lakh unfilled government positions, accusing the Modi government of systematically undermining reservation rights for marginalized communities. He criticized the government's expenditure priorities, illustrating a sharp contrast between the rising costs of 'Pariksha pe Charcha' and the persistent issues in exam administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

