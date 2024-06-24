Students Detained During Protest Against NEET-UG and UGC-NET Irregularities
Over two dozen students, including NSUI members, were detained during a protest at Jantar Mantar against issues with NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. The protest was stifled by heavy police presence. Despite demands for exam cancellations, the Union Education Ministry stated the irregularities were isolated cases.
Over two dozen students, including members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), were detained on Monday while protesting at Jantar Mantar against irregularities in NEET-UG and the cancellation of UGC-NET exams.
The NSUI had organized a march to the Parliament on the inaugural day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. Holding placards and waving NSUI flags, students assembled at Jantar Mantar for their 'Chhatra Sansad Gherav'.
Anticipating the protest, heavy police barricades and paramilitary forces were deployed to prevent the march from proceeding. Some students attempted to breach the barricades and were subsequently detained and taken to different police stations for marching without permission, according to a police officer. Amidst demands to cancel the NEET-UG exam held on May 5, the Union Education Ministry emphasized the malpractices were localized incidents and should not jeopardize the careers of the candidates who passed legitimately.
