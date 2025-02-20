Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Two in High-Profile Election Murder Case

Two men wanted for a political murder during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal have been arrested in Delhi. Nurshed Sheikh and Asrof Sheikh were involved in the killing of Mintu Sheikh, a former TMC worker. Their capture follows an extensive investigation by Delhi and West Bengal police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two men wanted in a notorious political murder case linked to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, according to an official announcement on Thursday.

The accused, Nurshed Sheikh and Asrof Sheikh, were arrested from the Aaya Nagar locality of Delhi. These men were implicated in the murder of Mintu Sheikh, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, during an attack in Ketugram, East Burdwan, carried out on May 12, 2024.

The violent attack, involving bombs, gunfire, and stabbings, occurred while Mintu Sheikh traveled on a motorcycle with his associate, Nazrul Islam. Mintu succumbed to his injuries immediately, while Nazrul survived with serious wounds. Following an FIR filed in Ketugram, police had arrested several suspects, but Nurshed and Asrof remained elusive until their recent capture. They were declared proclaimed offenders by a West Bengal court. On February 18, acting on a tip-off, police managed to detain the duo near the Arjan Garh Metro Station in Aaya Nagar, where they confessed to the crime during interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

