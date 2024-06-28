Left Menu

IIT Madras Launches Groundbreaking MBA in Digital Maritime and Supply Chain

IIT Madras has introduced a new MBA program in Digital Maritime and Supply Chain for working professionals. The course, developed with i-maritime consultancy, aims to equip participants with advanced skills in maritime trade and supply chain management, leveraging modern digital technologies like AI and blockchain.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:08 IST
IIT Madras Launches Groundbreaking MBA in Digital Maritime and Supply Chain
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has unveiled a post-graduate MBA program focusing on Digital Maritime and Supply Chain, specifically tailored for working professionals.

Collaboratively developed by departments of management studies and ocean engineering, along with industry partner i-maritime consultancy, the two-year course aims to provide professionals with essential skills in maritime trade and supply chain management. The program's launch was graced by industry experts, faculty members, and students at the IIT Madras campus.

'This innovative program is designed to enhance the expertise of professionals and entrepreneurs in navigating the complexities of modern maritime and supply chain industries,' remarked IIT Madras Director, Professor V Kamakoti. Candidates with a minimum of 60 percent marks in any Bachelor's degree and two years of full-time work experience are eligible to apply. Selected candidates will gain exposure to cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, AI, machine learning, and blockchain, thus preparing them to tackle contemporary maritime challenges. The program fee is set at Rs 9 lakh, with scholarships covering up to 50 percent of the cost available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024