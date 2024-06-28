IIT Madras Launches Groundbreaking MBA in Digital Maritime and Supply Chain

In a significant development, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has unveiled a post-graduate MBA program focusing on Digital Maritime and Supply Chain, specifically tailored for working professionals.

Collaboratively developed by departments of management studies and ocean engineering, along with industry partner i-maritime consultancy, the two-year course aims to provide professionals with essential skills in maritime trade and supply chain management. The program's launch was graced by industry experts, faculty members, and students at the IIT Madras campus.

'This innovative program is designed to enhance the expertise of professionals and entrepreneurs in navigating the complexities of modern maritime and supply chain industries,' remarked IIT Madras Director, Professor V Kamakoti. Candidates with a minimum of 60 percent marks in any Bachelor's degree and two years of full-time work experience are eligible to apply. Selected candidates will gain exposure to cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, AI, machine learning, and blockchain, thus preparing them to tackle contemporary maritime challenges. The program fee is set at Rs 9 lakh, with scholarships covering up to 50 percent of the cost available.

