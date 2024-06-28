Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Calls for NEET Exemption and Reform

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has once again voiced his call for the state to be exempted from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he argued that admissions should be based on 12th standard marks, eliminating the need for a separate entrance exam which he terms as an unwanted stress on students.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the state legislative assembly had unanimously passed a bill for NEET exemption which is pending Presidential assent.

Pointing to recent irregularities in the NEET process, Stalin noted that other states are beginning to support the idea of abolishing NEET.

He further explained that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution urging the Union Government to approve the NEET exemption bill and amend the National Medical Commission Act to discontinue the current selection process.

In separate letters to his counterparts in various states including Delhi, Jharkhand, and Kerala, Stalin called for similar resolutions to be passed in their legislatures in support of abolishing NEET.

