Tamil Nadu CM Urges NEET Exemption: Seeks National Reforms

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reiterated his call to the central government to exempt the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical colleges. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin has called for the discontinuation of the NEET system, which he argues brings undue stress to students.

Stalin's letter indicates that a Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, which advocates for admissions based on 12th standard marks, had been passed unanimously in the state's Legislative Assembly but is pending Presidential assent. The Chief Minister has also reached out to Rahul Gandhi, seeking his support on the matter.

Pointing to irregularities in recent NEET exams, Stalin stated that the flaws underscore the necessity of doing away with such an entrance process. He has also appealed to chief ministers of several states to pass similar resolutions in their assemblies. Stalin's extensive outreach follows a unanimous resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly urging the Union Government to amend the National Medical Commission Act for nationwide reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)