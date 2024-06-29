CBI Cracks Down on NEET-UG Exam Irregularities: Arrests and Raids Unveil Larger Conspiracy
The CBI conducted raids across Gujarat and arrested individuals involved in NEET-UG exam irregularities. A key journalist was apprehended in Jharkhand for aiding school officials. The investigation reveals a widespread conspiracy involving multiple states.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. On Saturday, the agency carried out searches at seven locations in Gujarat and arrested a journalist in Jharkhand, shedding light on a broader conspiracy.
Jamaluddin Ansari, a journalist with a Hindi newspaper, was arrested for allegedly assisting the principal and vice principal of a Hazaribagh school implicated in the paper leak scandal. Earlier, Oasis School's principal Ehsanul Haque and vice principal Imtiaz Alam were taken into custody by the CBI.
The investigation has spread across multiple states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi, and Jharkhand. A special CBI court granted four-day custody of suspects linked to the NEET-UG exam irregularities, highlighting a larger interstate conspiracy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds YRF's 'Maharaj' as Release Stalled by Gujarat High Court
Netflix's 'Maharaj' Faces Legal Hurdle: Gujarat High Court Halts Release Amid Controversy
Kannada Actor Darshan Linked to Renukaswamy Murder: Arrests and Protests Escalate
No Evidence Linking Sri Lankan Arrests in India to ISIS, Says Foreign Minister
Enforcement Directorate Arrests Key Accused in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission Irregularities