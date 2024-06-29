Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on NEET-UG Exam Irregularities: Arrests and Raids Unveil Larger Conspiracy

The CBI conducted raids across Gujarat and arrested individuals involved in NEET-UG exam irregularities. A key journalist was apprehended in Jharkhand for aiding school officials. The investigation reveals a widespread conspiracy involving multiple states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:51 IST
CBI Cracks Down on NEET-UG Exam Irregularities: Arrests and Raids Unveil Larger Conspiracy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. On Saturday, the agency carried out searches at seven locations in Gujarat and arrested a journalist in Jharkhand, shedding light on a broader conspiracy.

Jamaluddin Ansari, a journalist with a Hindi newspaper, was arrested for allegedly assisting the principal and vice principal of a Hazaribagh school implicated in the paper leak scandal. Earlier, Oasis School's principal Ehsanul Haque and vice principal Imtiaz Alam were taken into custody by the CBI.

The investigation has spread across multiple states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi, and Jharkhand. A special CBI court granted four-day custody of suspects linked to the NEET-UG exam irregularities, highlighting a larger interstate conspiracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024