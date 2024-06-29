CBI Cracks Down on NEET-UG Exam Irregularities: Arrests and Raids Unveil Larger Conspiracy

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. On Saturday, the agency carried out searches at seven locations in Gujarat and arrested a journalist in Jharkhand, shedding light on a broader conspiracy.

Jamaluddin Ansari, a journalist with a Hindi newspaper, was arrested for allegedly assisting the principal and vice principal of a Hazaribagh school implicated in the paper leak scandal. Earlier, Oasis School's principal Ehsanul Haque and vice principal Imtiaz Alam were taken into custody by the CBI.

The investigation has spread across multiple states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi, and Jharkhand. A special CBI court granted four-day custody of suspects linked to the NEET-UG exam irregularities, highlighting a larger interstate conspiracy.

