Controversy Over Kerala SSLC Exam Proficiency

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan insists that some students who clear the SSLC exam struggle with basic reading and writing skills. Despite controversy, he maintains his stance, noting a student's letter with spelling mistakes. The State Education Minister disagrees, saying the problem is overstated.

Saji Cheriyan
Kerala's Fisheries Minister, Saji Cheriyan, has reiterated his controversial claim that some students in the state lack essential reading and writing skills despite passing the SSLC exam.

The assertion was initially made last week, drawing widespread scrutiny. Cheriyan stood by his statement in the assembly after opposition UDF MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly raised the issue. The Fisherman Minister pointed out that even a student's letter to him contained multiple spelling mistakes, underscoring his point.

However, the State General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, attempted to downplay Cheriyan's controversial statement, suggesting it was made impulsively during a speech. Sivankutty further added that the government does not share Cheriyan's view. He emphasized that a high pass percentage of 99.69% had been registered in the 2023-24 SSLC exams. The debate continues as the issue remains a hot topic in the state.

