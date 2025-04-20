Left Menu

Jennifer Aniston Conquers Fear of Flying Through Hypnosis

Actress Jennifer Aniston, famous for roles in 'Friends' and 'We're the Millers', has publicly shared her battle against a severe fear of flying. By employing hypnosis and meditation, she's managed to control her anxiety and even enjoy travel, embracing experiences that broaden her perspective on life.

Updated: 20-04-2025 15:21 IST
Jennifer Aniston (Photo/Instagram/@jenniferaniston). Image Credit: ANI
In a candid revelation, actor Jennifer Aniston opened up about her profound fear of flying, a challenge she has managed to navigate through therapeutic techniques like hypnosis. Speaking to E! News recently, Aniston disclosed that hypnosis has been instrumental in fighting her nerves, requiring her to abandon certain flying superstitions.

Aniston shared that tapping the plane with her right hand and stepping aboard with her right foot were rituals she had to forgo. 'But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions,' she told E! News. Aniston finds solace in meditation while flying, providing a calming distraction from her anxiety.

Despite her fears, Aniston's passion for travel is undeterred. The esteemed actress, known for her lust for exploration, insists that travel helps her widen her worldview. 'There's more that exists than just this little bubble that we are in,' Aniston stated, highlighting how significant travel can be for personal growth and awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

