Left Menu

Tension in Sindh: Attack on Pakistani Minister Amid Canal Protests

Pakistani Hindu Minister Kheal Das Kohistani was attacked in Sindh by protesters opposing controversial canal projects. The incident, condemned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlights tensions over irrigation plans that could impact southern provinces. Officials are investigating the attack, emphasizing the importance of preserving law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:22 IST
Tension in Sindh: Attack on Pakistani Minister Amid Canal Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Sindh, a Pakistani Hindu Minister, Kheal Das Kohistani, faced an attack from protestors opposing the federal government's proposed canal projects. The protesters argue that these projects could diminish river flow, vital for the southern region's irrigation.

On Saturday, Kohistani, the state minister for religious affairs, was on a visit in Thatta district when his convoy encountered the hostile group, resulting in a barrage of tomatoes and potatoes, yet he emerged unscathed. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the act, asserting an investigation promise.

The backlash stems from the federal plan to construct six canals in Punjab under the Green Pakistan Initiative, backed by top authorities, sparking dissent among Sindhi groups who fear irrigation losses in their area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025