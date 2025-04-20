Tension in Sindh: Attack on Pakistani Minister Amid Canal Protests
Pakistani Hindu Minister Kheal Das Kohistani was attacked in Sindh by protesters opposing controversial canal projects. The incident, condemned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlights tensions over irrigation plans that could impact southern provinces. Officials are investigating the attack, emphasizing the importance of preserving law and order.
In Sindh, a Pakistani Hindu Minister, Kheal Das Kohistani, faced an attack from protestors opposing the federal government's proposed canal projects. The protesters argue that these projects could diminish river flow, vital for the southern region's irrigation.
On Saturday, Kohistani, the state minister for religious affairs, was on a visit in Thatta district when his convoy encountered the hostile group, resulting in a barrage of tomatoes and potatoes, yet he emerged unscathed. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the act, asserting an investigation promise.
The backlash stems from the federal plan to construct six canals in Punjab under the Green Pakistan Initiative, backed by top authorities, sparking dissent among Sindhi groups who fear irrigation losses in their area.
