Prime Minister Plans Virtual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative is moving to a virtual platform. NCERT is developing a portal to host the event in an interactive 2D/3D environment. The platform will feature exhibitions, speeches, and engagement zones, aiming to attract one crore online visitors annually.

Updated: 04-07-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual 'Pariksha pe Charcha' initiative is set to transition to a virtual platform, with NCERT developing a portal to host his speeches and facilitate interactive 2D/3D environments for students to capture selfies and engage with the content.

This move comes amidst controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, with opposition parties questioning the integrity of the examination process in the country. They have called on Modi to address issues related to the medical entrance exam NEET as well.

Earlier this week, NCERT released an Expression of Interest document inviting vendors to develop the Virtual Exhibition for Pariksha Pe Charcha. The goal is to attract at least one crore online visitors annually and recreate the event in a virtual format that students can access from their homes throughout the year.

The virtual platform will feature an auditorium for speeches, an exhibition hall, a selfie zone, a quiz zone, and a leaderboard. Attendees can capture and share selfies with the Prime Minister and other dignitaries, while the exhibition hall will display student projects in arts, crafts, and science.

Launched in 2018, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is an annual event where Prime Minister Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents on handling exam stress. The latest edition saw 2.26 crore registrations and was streamed live across various platforms.

