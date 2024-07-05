Left Menu

Dr. Bibek Debroy Appointed Chancellor of Gokhale Institute

Noted economist Dr. Bibek Debroy has been appointed as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. Currently, the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Debroy has held positions at esteemed institutions and received several honors for his contributions to economics and translation work.

Noted economist Dr. Bibek Debroy has been appointed as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, the institute announced on Friday.

Dr. Debroy, who is currently the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, has an illustrious career, including past roles at the Centre for Policy Research and the National Council of Applied Economic Research. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2015.

Known for his scholarly achievements and extensive translations of ancient Indian epics, Dr. Debroy was honored last year with the Sir R G Bhandarkar Smriti Puraskara by Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute. His tenure at the Gokhale Institute from 1983 to 1987 adds to his rich legacy. The institute, a premier research and training entity in economics, expects his leadership to enhance its role in education, research, and policymaking in India.

