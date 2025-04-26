Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

In a dramatic escalation of tensions between the Trump administration and local officials over immigration policy enforcement, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested and charged with hindering immigration authorities after allegedly assisting a defendant to momentarily evade capture in her courtroom.

The U.S. Justice Department claims that Judge Dugan allowed the defendant, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, to exit through a jury door to avoid immigration agents lacking a judicial warrant. This move has intensified the debate on immigration law enforcement and the role of state officials.

Hannah Dugan, who has been charged with obstructing a government proceeding and concealing an individual to prevent arrest, has vowed to defend herself vigorously. Her arrest underscores the ongoing clash between federal immigration authorities and local judicial officials over the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

