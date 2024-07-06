Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Education as Key to Bright Future at Inauguration of Girls' School

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday emphasized the critical importance of investing in children's education for the promising future of society and the nation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya in Siswa Anantpur, Sahjanwa, Adityanath noted that education forms the backbone of holistic development for both individuals and the community.

He revealed that this marks the beginning of the first Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya (Ashram Paddati) in Gorakhpur, while two similar schools for boys are already operational in the district. The Department of Social Welfare is also swiftly advancing efforts to establish more Sarvodaya schools for girls, and upgrading Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools up to class 12 in every block.

Adityanath further mentioned the construction of numerous Ashram Paddati schools statewide and the Department's efforts in setting up Eklavya Model Residential Schools in tribal regions. Additionally, the government is moving rapidly to establish CM Composite Schools and Abhyudaya Schools in each district.

Illustrating efforts to support underprivileged children, he emphasized that Atal Residential Schools have been launched in every division under a free residential scheme for kids of construction workers and the needy. Post-class 12, students can pursue preparation for competitive exams at Abhyudaya Coaching Centres, featuring distinguished faculty and successful exam passers.

The chief minister urged the school's principal to encourage girls in skill development, sports, and social awareness, ensuring platforms for talented students. The newly inaugurated Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya, costing Rs 35.33 crore, currently educates 210 girls, with a significant percentage hailing from rural locations and marginalized communities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)