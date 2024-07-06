Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Education as Key to Bright Future at Inauguration of Girls' School

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya, emphasizing the importance of education for the future of society. He highlighted initiatives to improve girls' education, including upgrading Kasturba Gandhi Schools and establishing new educational institutions across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:20 IST
Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Education as Key to Bright Future at Inauguration of Girls' School
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday emphasized the critical importance of investing in children's education for the promising future of society and the nation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya in Siswa Anantpur, Sahjanwa, Adityanath noted that education forms the backbone of holistic development for both individuals and the community.

He revealed that this marks the beginning of the first Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya (Ashram Paddati) in Gorakhpur, while two similar schools for boys are already operational in the district. The Department of Social Welfare is also swiftly advancing efforts to establish more Sarvodaya schools for girls, and upgrading Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools up to class 12 in every block.

Adityanath further mentioned the construction of numerous Ashram Paddati schools statewide and the Department's efforts in setting up Eklavya Model Residential Schools in tribal regions. Additionally, the government is moving rapidly to establish CM Composite Schools and Abhyudaya Schools in each district.

Illustrating efforts to support underprivileged children, he emphasized that Atal Residential Schools have been launched in every division under a free residential scheme for kids of construction workers and the needy. Post-class 12, students can pursue preparation for competitive exams at Abhyudaya Coaching Centres, featuring distinguished faculty and successful exam passers.

The chief minister urged the school's principal to encourage girls in skill development, sports, and social awareness, ensuring platforms for talented students. The newly inaugurated Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya, costing Rs 35.33 crore, currently educates 210 girls, with a significant percentage hailing from rural locations and marginalized communities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024